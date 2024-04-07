Snyman wants more from Blitzboks after sixth-place finish in Hong Kong

The Springbok Sevens dodged a first bullet in Hong Kong this weekend, which was an important objective for the team, and interim head coach Philip Snyman said their next aim is to rise back into the top four again.

Snyman’s assessment came after the Blitzboks finished sixth in the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, which saw them qualify for the Grand Final of the reimagined HSBC SVNS in Madrid at the end of May.

The Blitzboks picked up enough log points in Hong Kong, where they delivered their third-best finish this season, to remain in the top eight on the overall log and will be part of the winner-takes-all spectacle in Spain.

“It was important for us to stop the slide down the rankings, and I am pleased we could do that,” Snyman said.

“We also topped our pool for the first time in a while, which is evidence of the team's improvement from the North American leg.”