Baxter announces Bafana starting XI vs Tanzania

Bafana Bafana begin the defense of their Cosafa Cup title at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday afternoon and coach Stuart Baxter has selected eight uncapped players in his starting line-up.

Supersport United goalkeeper Boalefa Pule will make his debut along with Thendo Mukumela at right-back‚ Innocent Maela at left-back‚ Mario Booysen at central defence‚ Orlando Pirates' Riyaad Norodien and Liam Jordan on the wings as well as Jamie Webber in the midfield.

Captain Lehlogonolo Masalesa will don the Bafana shirt for the first time.

Kickoff is at 5pm and entry is free.

Bafana Bafana starting 11 vs Tanzania:

Boalefa Pule (GK) Thendo Mukumela Innocent Maela Lorenzo Gordinho Mario Booysen Lehlogonolo Masalesa (c) Cole Alexander Riyaad Norodien Jamie Webber Liam Jordan Judas Moseamedi

Substitutes: Darren Johnson (GK) Bruce Bvuma (GK) Tercious Malepe Mothobi Mvala Nduduzo Sibiya Mohau Mokate Sandike Mthethwa Lebogang Maboe Sibongakonke Mbatha

— TimesLIVE