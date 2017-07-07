AmaZulu remove 'for sale' sign from Thanda

The PSL has approved the sale of Thanda Royal Zulu's franchise to Durban club AmaZulu.

The PSL said it approved the move and, as a result, Richards Bay now has a team called Richards Bay Football Club.

The sale has been on the cards since the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast club earned promotion to the top league after winning the National First Division last season.

PSL spokesman Lux September said clubs inherited the assets and liabilities of the franchise they purchased. Effectively, that means Royal Zulu's players will head down to Durban and AmaZulu's core will move up the coast.

"Whenever there's a status being bought by somebody, the person who is buying the status must honour the existing contracts and agreements. Whoever purchases the club inherits the assets and liabilities," September said.

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela announced on Twitter the Durban club was back in the big time after a three-year hiatus.

They were relegated at the end of the 2014-2015 season, when they made multiple coaching changes.