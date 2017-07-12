'I want to show fans I deserve to play for Orlando Pirates,' says Norodien

The African Nations Championship (Chan) often flies below the radar but Orlando Pirates midfielder Riyaad Norodien is using Bafana Bafana's two-legged qualifier against Botswana as preparation for the coming season.

Bafana depart for Francistown on Thursday to take on the Zebras in the first leg on Saturday with Norodien as one of the key players for coach Stuart Baxter.

“This is a step I needed because last season was not good for me with too many downs‚" he said before their training session at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.