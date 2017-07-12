Soccer

Cape Town City owner Comitis says Teko Modise is the final piece of the puzzle

12 July 2017 - 14:11 By Nick Said
Teko Modise during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kampala City Council at Lucas Moripe Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Teko Modise during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kampala City Council at Lucas Moripe Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Teko Modise’s football intelligence and versatility is what drew Cape Town City owner John Comitis to the veteran midfielder.

Modise was unveiled by City on Wednesday after he left Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last month in the search for more regular game-time.

Comitis is delighted with his capture and tells TimesLIVE from Europe that Modise will add a lot of value in a number of areas.

“For me‚ he is the final piece of the puzzle in terms of competing for silverware next season‚” Comitis said.

“Intelligent footballers are hard to come by and he is certainly one of them.

“Added to that‚ he can step into a number of different positions so he gives us so many options of how to play.

“He can take the pressure off a guy like [Lebogang] Manyama‚ who now maybe does not have to play 30 games in the season.

“We can also‚ if we choose too‚ now push Manyama further forward into more of a striking position‚ because Modise can slot into his current role.

“Also‚ with the recent injury to [Aubrey] Ngoma‚ we wanted to bring in somebody with experience who could maintain that high level in the team which we set last year.

“We need to do this because we want to be in the hunt for the league title‚ that has to be our aim this season.”

Modise has signed a two-year contract and will wear the number 13 jersey at City.

Botswana name full-strength side for Bafana Bafana encounter

Botswana have named a full-strength side for their African Nations Championship qualifier against South Africa‚ including Player of the season ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Modise started his career with National First Division side City Pillars‚ before signing for SuperSport United and making his PSL debut relatively late‚ just shy of his 24th birthday.

After a single campaign at SuperSport‚ he moved to Orlando Pirates‚ where he spent three-and-a-half seasons.

He signed for Sundowns in 2011 and has been part of the recent success of the club that has seen them claim two league titles‚ the African Champions League‚ African Super Cup‚ Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout trophy.

Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers

Stuart Baxter now appears certain to finalise the appointment of his Bafana Bafana technical team after the African Nations Championship (CHAN) ...
Sport
6 hours ago

City finished third in their maiden season in the South African top-flight in 2016/17 after purchasing the status of Mpumalanga Black Aces.

They also claimed the Telkom Knockout trophy.

They will compete in the 2018 African Confederation Cup.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Big-serving American Querrey knocks hobbling Murray out of Wimbledon Sport
  2. Kings priming themselves for a grandstand finish before Super Rugby exit Rugby
  3. EW Viljoen ready for Bulls' Bok challenge Rugby
  4. 'I want to show fans I deserve to play for Orlando Pirates,' says Norodien Soccer
  5. Cape Town City boss Comitis says Teko Modise is the final piece of the puzzle Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Don't let this alliance fall apart’: Best of Ramaphosa’s advice for SACP
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge

Related articles

  1. Botswana name full-strength side for Bafana Bafana encounter Soccer
  2. South Africa-born Joel Untersee back at Italian giants Juventus Soccer
  3. Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers Soccer
  4. Ajax Cape Town star defender Rivaldo Coetzee still AWOL Soccer
  5. Teko Modise joins Cape Town City Soccer
  6. Wits teen gets trial in Portugal Soccer
  7. Baxter's war of attrition Soccer
  8. Bafana coach Baxter facing Masalesa availability conundrum Soccer
  9. Gavin Hunt downplays his personal PSL Coach of the Season award Soccer
  10. Mandla Masango's career between a rock and a hard place Soccer
  11. Banking group renews sponsorship of the Nedbank Cup for another five years Soccer
  12. Bafana Bafana's history in the CHAN does not make for inspiring reading Soccer
  13. OPINION: Why the PSL Awards need to transform Soccer
  14. Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana Soccer
  15. How Maimane Phiri's influence led Manyama to the Footballer of the Season award Soccer
X