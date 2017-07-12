Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said a few days ago the Briton had been given time to mull over his decision and he would be expected to finalise the issue after Bafana's participation in the Cosafa Cup and in the CHAN qualifiers.

“We have asked Stuart (Baxter) to go through the Cosafa Cup and the CHAN tournament and then make up his mind‚" Jordaan said.

"If he can give us his final list before CHAN that will be well and good and if he is going to do it after CHAN we will have to wait on him.

"He is making his own assessment and he will make the recommendation.

"We said that we want to see opportunities for local coaches in the technical team‚ and in particular the one that we think has the potential to become a Bafana Bafana coach in the future.”

While he did not commit himself to an exact date‚ Baxter said he is likely to make the decision immediately after the two-legged CHAN qualifiers against Botswana.

“I am guessing it will be after this camp‚" Baxter said.

"It has been a hectic period and it is going to be the same all the way to 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde next month.