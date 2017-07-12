Soccer

Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers

12 July 2017 - 11:33 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter with Alex Heredia and Thabo Senong during the South African national mens soccer team training session at FNB Stadium on June 06, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter with Alex Heredia and Thabo Senong during the South African national mens soccer team training session at FNB Stadium on June 06, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana coach Baxter facing Masalesa availability conundrum

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter could be headed on a collision course with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) after he named midfielder ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Stuart Baxter now appears certain to finalise the appointment of his Bafana Bafana technical team after the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

The Briton was assisted by Amajita mentor Thabo Senong and goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia in the recent Cosafa Cup‚ where Bafana won the plate final after beating Namibia 1-0 in the North West‚ and the duo will continue in their temporary roles when the national team plays Botswana over two legs in the CHAN qualifiers in the coming days.

Speaking this week as Bafana prepare for the away trip to face the Zebras in Francistown in the first leg on Saturday‚ Baxter said he has not had time to thoroughly discuss the matter with his employers at Safa House.

“Since I came to the national team‚ I probably have had four days at Safa House‚" the Bafana coach said.

"I have been on camp and travelling‚ on camp and travelling and I am still on camp.

"So‚ it’s difficult because there are lots of things that we had on the agenda and we have not been able to put to bed because I have just never had time.

"I have made a couple of recommendations‚ we have spoken but we have not been able to put things to bed.

"We just have not had time and with these things you need to sit down and have a meeting.”

Bafana Bafana's history in the CHAN does not make for inspiring reading

South Africa will start their fourth qualification campaign for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) when they travel to Botswana this weekend ...
Sport
21 hours ago

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said a few days ago the Briton had been given time to mull over his decision and he would be expected to finalise the issue after Bafana's participation in the Cosafa Cup and in the CHAN qualifiers.

“We have asked Stuart (Baxter) to go through the Cosafa Cup and the CHAN tournament and then make up his mind‚" Jordaan said.

"If he can give us his final list before CHAN that will be well and good and if he is going to do it after CHAN we will have to wait on him.

"He is making his own assessment and he will make the recommendation.

"We said that we want to see opportunities for local coaches in the technical team‚ and in particular the one that we think has the potential to become a Bafana Bafana coach in the future.”

While he did not commit himself to an exact date‚ Baxter said he is likely to make the decision immediately after the two-legged CHAN qualifiers against Botswana.

“I am guessing it will be after this camp‚" Baxter said.

"It has been a hectic period and it is going to be the same all the way to 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde next month.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday named a 23-man squad to compete in two legs against Botswana in the qualifiers of the African Nations ...
Sport
21 hours ago

"Virtually‚ I have not had a day free from squad selection‚ squad training and travelling to games since I took over.

“Even if the president were to come to the camp‚ I don’t know where I will be able to squeeze him in because we are working all the time.

"I am saying that with due respect to him.

"I don’t think realistically we can do this properly because negotiations need to take place‚ there are options to be weighed in properly.

"To give you an idea of how our day looks like‚ I start with my training in the morning‚ then breakfast‚ staff meeting to prepare for training‚ medical meeting to make sure there are no injuries‚ go to training‚ back to have lunch‚ training in the afternoon‚ dinner‚ squad meeting‚ another staff meeting and I go to bed at around 10pm‚” concluded Baxter.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Ajax Cape Town star defender Rivaldo Coetzee still AWOL Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers Soccer
  3. Tennis-Hewitt expects Federer and Murray to face off in final Sport
  4. Teko Modise joins Cape Town City Soccer
  5. Baxter's war of attrition Soccer

Latest Videos

Blink and it's gone: Robbers overwhelm cash guard
Fan tributes: Rest in peace, Ray Phiri

Related articles

  1. Teko Modise joins Cape Town City Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Baxter facing Masalesa availability conundrum Soccer
  3. Bafana Bafana's history in the CHAN does not make for inspiring reading Soccer
  4. OPINION: Why the PSL Awards need to transform Soccer
  5. Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana Soccer
  6. How Maimane Phiri's influence led Manyama to the Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  7. Kaitano Tembo one of the brightest young coaches in the PSL‚ says Tinkler Soccer
  8. Caf president Ahmad insist much criticised CHAN and Cosafa Cup are not going ... Soccer
  9. CHAN squad headache for Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  10. Pienaar to join his new Wits colleagues this week Soccer
  11. Baxter to stick with same steps for Chan as he used in the Cosafa Cup Sport
  12. Zambia and Zim have been there, now they do it again Sport
  13. Themba Zwane set for his biggest season yet for Sundowns and Bafana Soccer
  14. Bafana coach Baxter takes positives from players he saw at Cosafa Cup Soccer
  15. Bafana finish fifth at Cosafa Cup after slender win over Namibia in plate final Soccer
  16. Bafana Bafana star Kamohelo Mokotjo signs for English side Brentford Soccer
  17. Baxter plays around with his Bafana team Soccer
  18. A tortuous journey travelled by McCarthy & Co Soccer
  19. 11 matches that have helped shape the past 25 years for Bafana Bafana Soccer
  20. What happened to the 12 men who played for Bafana in that first game 25 years ... Soccer
  21. Doctor Khumalo remembers the night Bafana were born 25 years ago Soccer
X