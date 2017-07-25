SA thrown lifeline in Afcon

Bafana Bafana's chances of playing in the Africa Cup of Nations finals got a 50% boost with the confirmation by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that the top two teams in each group will qualify for the new expanded tournament in 2019.

Previously only the winner and the three best runners-up in the 12 qualifying groups qualified.

But now that CAF have decided the finals will be expanded to 24 teams from the usual 16, it has been confirmed that two in each of the 12 qualifying groups advance, except Group B, in which the 2019 host nation Cameroon are participating.

Bafana, who missed the 2017 event in Gabon, are in Group E with Nigeria, Libya and the Seychelles. And with an away win over the Super Eagles already under their belt, they now have to virtually implode not to make the list in 2019.