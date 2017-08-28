Benni McCarthy insists he has no beef with captain Lebogang Manyama

City owner John Comitis has insisted he will not sell Manyama locally with Mamelodi Sundowns known admirers‚ and McCarthy felt it was best that the player sat out this weekend.

McCarthy had substituted Manyama at halftime of the 3-1 league victory over Platinum Stars in midweek and was critical of the performance.

“I kept him in the team against Platinum Stars and I didn’t see the performance I had hoped for. He has been at training every day this week‚ but I just feel like his mind is elsewhere‚” McCarthy said.

“And that can happen when you have a lot of talk about other clubs interested in you‚ you can lose that focus. I just felt that I would rather have players in the team [against Wits] who I know are 100 percent focussed on the job.

“But there has been no bust-up‚ I spoke to him about it and that was it.”

McCarthy would not be drawn into the reported interest from the unnamed Turkish side.