Any other footballer would jump at the chance to play for a Premier League club‚ but not Bafana Bafana's Kamohelo Mokotjo.

The 26-year-old Mokotjo turned down offers from several premiership sides and elected to go down a division to English Championship club Brentford after spending eight years in the Netherlands‚ where his last employers were FC Twente.

Mokotjo confirmed to TimesLIVE that he had options on the table in the English premiership but he opted for Brentford.

“It would be a shame for me to choose a Premier League club and not be ready or not understand the type of football that's played in England‚” Mokotjo said.

True to his word‚ the Odendaalsrus-born‚ Free State‚ midfielder has already featured in four out of five Brentford matches this season.