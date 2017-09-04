Mokotjo explains why he turned down offers from Premier League clubs
Any other footballer would jump at the chance to play for a Premier League club‚ but not Bafana Bafana's Kamohelo Mokotjo.
The 26-year-old Mokotjo turned down offers from several premiership sides and elected to go down a division to English Championship club Brentford after spending eight years in the Netherlands‚ where his last employers were FC Twente.
Mokotjo confirmed to TimesLIVE that he had options on the table in the English premiership but he opted for Brentford.
“It would be a shame for me to choose a Premier League club and not be ready or not understand the type of football that's played in England‚” Mokotjo said.
True to his word‚ the Odendaalsrus-born‚ Free State‚ midfielder has already featured in four out of five Brentford matches this season.
“Oh yeah‚ I had options in the Premier League but yeah I'm a person who makes my decisions very carefully‚ because I don't want my development to stop‚" Mokotjo continued.
"I need my game time.
"I'm still 26 and I'm not saying I'm young‚ but I'm 26 and I still have time‚ you know.
"If I have a good season‚ make another move and yeah‚ I really need to get used to the style of football there – that's the most important thing for me first in order to make an even bigger step.”
He didn't mention his potential Premier League suitors‚ but he was previously linked with Southampton‚ among others.
“I felt this was the best decision for me (to join Brentford). They've been scouting me for the longest time.
"I could have gone there two years ago‚ but I couldn't get a work permit so yeah I kept my numbers up‚ my statistics were good and at the end of the day‚ the numbers don't lie‚ you know. I'm where I'm supposed to be.”
The midfielder is delighted with his start at Brentford and firmly believes he's destined for great things in the so-called home of football.
“It's been really good‚" he said.
"It's been probably the most difficult move I've had to make in my life because everything is much more intensive – (the English game is) much more physical and the tempo is much higher.
"You play‚ I think‚ 50 games a season.
"So it's like two seasons in one and you know‚ I just need to adapt to a lot of things‚ especially to the rush of things there.
"They really get things going and you always have to be sharp‚ always have to be on your toes.
“But I'm enjoying it and it's helping me grow as a player.
"I'm very happy with that move‚ because I always wanted to be in England‚ but that's just the start for me.”
The midfielder is currently in camp with the national team ahead of Tuesday's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Mokotjo‚ meanwhile‚ believes that Bafana will bounce back following their 2-1 defeat in Cape Verde.
“We will put on a good show on Tuesday and the result will be good‚” he promised.
