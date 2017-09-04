Soccer

Mokotjo explains why he turned down offers from Premier League clubs

04 September 2017 - 11:09 By Tiyani Mabasa
Kamohelo Mokotjo of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Griffin Park on August 26, 2017 in Brentford, England.
Kamohelo Mokotjo of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Griffin Park on August 26, 2017 in Brentford, England.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Any other footballer would jump at the chance to play for a Premier League club‚ but not Bafana Bafana's Kamohelo Mokotjo.

The 26-year-old Mokotjo turned down offers from several premiership sides and elected to go down a division to English Championship club Brentford after spending eight years in the Netherlands‚ where his last employers were FC Twente.

Mokotjo confirmed to TimesLIVE that he had options on the table in the English premiership but he opted for Brentford.

“It would be a shame for me to choose a Premier League club and not be ready or not understand the type of football that's played in England‚” Mokotjo said.

True to his word‚ the Odendaalsrus-born‚ Free State‚ midfielder has already featured in four out of five Brentford matches this season.

Baxter rings in changes

Bafana have to overcome tricky Cape Verde in crucial qualifier
Sport
9 hours ago

“Oh yeah‚ I had options in the Premier League but yeah I'm a person who makes my decisions very carefully‚ because I don't want my development to stop‚" Mokotjo continued.

"I need my game time.

"I'm still 26 and I'm not saying I'm young‚ but I'm 26 and I still have time‚ you know.

"If I have a good season‚ make another move and yeah‚ I really need to get used to the style of football there – that's the most important thing for me first in order to make an even bigger step.”

He didn't mention his potential Premier League suitors‚ but he was previously linked with Southampton‚ among others.

“I felt this was the best decision for me (to join Brentford). They've been scouting me for the longest time.

"I could have gone there two years ago‚ but I couldn't get a work permit so yeah I kept my numbers up‚ my statistics were good and at the end of the day‚ the numbers don't lie‚ you know. I'm where I'm supposed to be.”

The midfielder is delighted with his start at Brentford and firmly believes he's destined for great things in the so-called home of football.

Gambians organise to stop young migrants risking it all

After being stripped, beaten, robbed, enslaved and finally deported back to The Gambia, Karamo Keita is clear: no young Gambian should go through ...
News
7 hours ago

“It's been really good‚" he said.

"It's been probably the most difficult move I've had to make in my life because everything is much more intensive – (the English game is) much more physical and the tempo is much higher.

"You play‚ I think‚ 50 games a season.

"So it's like two seasons in one and you know‚ I just need to adapt to a lot of things‚ especially to the rush of things there.

"They really get things going and you always have to be sharp‚ always have to be on your toes.

Ailing goalie an inspiration

Seriously ill Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is inspiring his teammates ahead of a key 2018 World Cup qualifier at African champions Cameroon in the ...
Sport
9 hours ago

“But I'm enjoying it and it's helping me grow as a player.

"I'm very happy with that move‚ because I always wanted to be in England‚ but that's just the start for me.”

The midfielder is currently in camp with the national team ahead of Tuesday's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Mokotjo‚ meanwhile‚ believes that Bafana will bounce back following their 2-1 defeat in Cape Verde.

“We will put on a good show on Tuesday and the result will be good‚” he promised. 

Most read

  1. Ailing Kaizer Chiefs and BidVest Wits loom large for new coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
  2. Delighted Zungu looking forward to making a big splash in France Soccer
  3. Sharks need to cut out numerous turnovers Rugby
  4. Baxter cautions the nation against expecting Cape Verde to simply roll over in ... Soccer
  5. Gibson won't have much time to settle into SA job Cricket

Latest Videos

This is what 87 litres of water a day looks like
Caught on camera: Police officer driving children at 180km/h
X