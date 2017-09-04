Safeguards that'll ensure we survive the rise of superintelligent robots

What if we programmed our godlike AI to maximise the happiness of all humanity? That sounds like a better idea than making paper clips, but the devil's in the detail. The AI might decide the best way to maximise everyone's happiness is to cut out our brains and connect them to a heavenly virtual reality in perpetuity. Or it could keep the majority entertained and awed by the regular bloody sacrifice of a small minority.

This is what Tegmark calls the problem of "value alignment", a slightly depressing application of business jargon: we need to ensure the machine's values are our own.

What, exactly, are our own values? It turns out to be very difficult to define what we'd want from a superintelligence in ways that are completely rigorous and admit of no misunderstanding. And besides, millennia of war and moral philosophy show that humans do not share a single set of values in the first place. So, though it's pleasing that Tegmark calls for vigorously renewed work in philosophy and ethics, one may doubt that it will lead to successful consensus.

Even if progress is made on such problems, a deeper difficulty boils down to that of confidently predicting what will be done by a being that, intellectually, will be to us as we are to ants. Even if we can communicate with it, its actions might very well seem to us incomprehensible.

As Wittgenstein said: "If a lion could talk, we could not understand it." The same might well go for a superintelligence. Imagine a mouse creating a human-level AI, Tegmark suggests, "and figuring it will want to build entire cities out of cheese".