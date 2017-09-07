Soccer

LIVE | Safa announces new sponsorship of women's football

07 September 2017 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
Danny Jordaan
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Safa president Danny Jordaan is this morning expected to face tough questions from the media about Fifa's decision to have the World Cup qualifier match against Senegal to be replayed in November and about Bafana Bafana's recent two losses to Cape Verde.

Bafana Bafana beat Senegal 2-1 in the World Cup qualifier in Polokwane last year but the match was marred by poor officiating by Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey who has been banned for match fixing.

