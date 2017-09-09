Soccer

Stoke City force draw to end Manchester United’s perfect start

09 September 2017 - 20:56 By Reuters
Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Image: REUTERS

Manchester United’s perfect start to the season ended with a 2-2 draw at Stoke City, whose battling performance in a seesaw game denied the leaders a fourth successive Premier League victory.

Stoke set out to stretch United with long balls wide and took the lead on 43 minutes when Darren Fletcher found Mame Diouf, whose whipped cross was bundled over the line by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

It was the Cameroonian’s first goal for Stoke and the first United had conceded this season.

Manchester City rout Liverpool, Arsenal ease pressure on Wenger

Manchester City capitalised on Sadio Mane’s controversial red card to thrash title rivals Liverpool 5-0, while Arsenal eased the pressure on Arsene ...
Sport
2 hours ago

United probably spared themselves a halftime dressing down over their poor defending by bouncing back two minutes later with a bizarre equaliser that cannoned into the net off the back of Marcus Rashford’s head from Paul Pogba’s forceful header.

Jose Mourinho’s side have shown their resilience by scoring consistently after the break and took the lead on 57 minutes with Romelu Lukaku’s fourth league goal of the season.

But Stoke would not be beaten and, after Jese had been denied by David de Gea’s instinctive save, Choupo-Moting scored his second with a far-post header from a corner.
United are now joint leaders with Manchester City on 10 points.

Most read

  1. Stoke City force draw to end Manchester United’s perfect start Soccer
  2. Chelsea call on fans to stop anti-Semitic chant Soccer
  3. Manchester City rout Liverpool, Arsenal ease pressure on Wenger Soccer
  4. Wallabies coach Cheika impressed with the Boks Rugby
  5. Coetzee unhappy with the result but pleased with the performance against ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
Hurricane Irma leaves trail of destruction in the Caribbean
X