Stoke City force draw to end Manchester United’s perfect start

Manchester United’s perfect start to the season ended with a 2-2 draw at Stoke City, whose battling performance in a seesaw game denied the leaders a fourth successive Premier League victory.

Stoke set out to stretch United with long balls wide and took the lead on 43 minutes when Darren Fletcher found Mame Diouf, whose whipped cross was bundled over the line by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

It was the Cameroonian’s first goal for Stoke and the first United had conceded this season.