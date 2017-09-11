I ask myself everyday what made me want to do this‚ says Benni McCarthy

He is widely regarded as one of the best players this country has ever produced and he is now carving a new career path as a football coach.

Benni McCarthy’s career as head coach is all of five games old but the man has shown enough in those matches to suggest that he could become as successful barking instructions on the touchline as he was on the pitch during his playing days.

But the early success has astounded the man himself and he says he does not know what possessed to him quit a comfortable career as a TV analyst and take the plunge into the highly stressful and unpredictable world of coaching.

“It (coaching) is still the most difficult job ever and I ask myself everyday what made me want to do this‚” he says candidly.

“I could have been enjoying myself as an analyst there at Supersport‚ chilled nice‚ 45 minutes first half and 45 minutes second half…….

“Here (in coaching) I am getting grey hairs and after every game my voice is gone‚ you know.”

Despite the stress that is such a central part of a coaching career‚ McCarthy hasn’t done too badly for himself and has managed to show up coaches who are far more experienced than the 39 year-old greenhorn.

City are second on the premiership table after wins over Bidvest Wits and Platinum Stars in the league‚ and over Platinum Stars and the selfsame Wits in the MTN8.