Disappointed Maritzburg turn their focus to AmaZulu and Pirates

Maritzburg United skipper Denis Weidlich says he and his teammates are focusing on another strong Premier Soccer League finish after the disappointment of failing to reach a first cup final.

Maritzburg had a strong chance to get to the MTN8 final after a 1-1 draw away with SuperSport United in the first leg of their semifinal but botched it at home on Saturday night in the return match‚ going down 2-0.

“We are focused on a top eight finish again because we did it last season‚" the German-born Ghanaian said.

"For us anything below top eight is not what we are looking for.

“We are working on that and we hope we finish like last season.”

Maritzburg have now turned their focus to a derby match with AmaZulu in Durban on Tuesday and a home game against Orlando Pirates at the Harry Gwala stadium on Friday night.