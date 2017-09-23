After a steaming hot day‚ a Shakespearean-tempered wind blew across Bidvest Stadium as Bidvest Wits aimed to bounce back from an atrocious start to 2017-18 as Absa Premiership champions and Orlando Pirates to preserve a perfect start.

In a keyed-up atmosphere of the packed‚ small ground‚ the conditions spiked a dramatic atmosphere as a backdrop to a heart-stopping game played at speed and maximum intensity — perhaps just a millimetre more by 1-0 victors Wits.

Gerald Phiri edged Wits ahead in the fifth‚ followed by 85 minutes of the type of football that has fans clenching bottoms on the edge of their seats.

Wits’ problem has clearly been linked to inconsistency in their lineups. Despite this coach Gavin Hunt‚ clearly unhappy with a poor 3-0 away defeat against AmaZulu‚ still bravely made six changes.