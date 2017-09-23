Phala nets late as SuperSport heroically reach Confed semis
Thuso Phala scored a dramatic 92nd minute equaliser at Zambian side Zesco United to send SuperSport United into the semifinals of the African Confederation Cup with a 2-2 draw in Ndola on Saturday.
SuperSport advance on the away goals rule after a goalless first leg and will now face the winner of the tie between Algerian side MC Alger and Tunisian outfit Club Africain that will be played on Tuesday.
The Algerians lead 1-0 from their home leg but must now make the difficult journey to Rades.
John Ching’andu and David Odhiambo netted for Zesco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium‚ and the Zambians were seconds from victory‚ while Phala bagged a brace to emerge as the hero for Matsatsantsa.
Zesco made a fast start as Ching’andu netted inside four minutes to the delight of the sizeable home crowd.
SuperSport goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made two fine stops before Jeremy Brockie had an excellent chance to equalise‚ but saw his effort saved.
Phala equalised for the visitors just past the half-hour mark with a fine strike‚ and soon afterwards Bradley Grobler found himself one-on-one with the home keeper‚ but could not finish.
Odhiambo looked to have made SuperSport pay for that profligacy early in the second half when he netted Zesco’s second to put the home side in the driving seat.
Zesco also hit the crossbar later in the half and were well on top‚ but seconds from the end Phala netted his second to silence the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and keep the SuperSport dream alive.
