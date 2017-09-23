Phala nets late as SuperSport heroically reach Confed semis

Thuso Phala scored a dramatic 92nd minute equaliser at Zambian side Zesco United to send SuperSport United into the semifinals of the African Confederation Cup with a 2-2 draw in Ndola on Saturday.

SuperSport advance on the away goals rule after a goalless first leg and will now face the winner of the tie between Algerian side MC Alger and Tunisian outfit Club Africain that will be played on Tuesday.

The Algerians lead 1-0 from their home leg but must now make the difficult journey to Rades.