Soccer

Is Mothiba the razor-sharp striker Bafana have been yearning for?

03 October 2017 - 16:33 By Marc Strydom
A file photo of South Africa's player Lebo Mothiba (R) being marked by Denmark's Ediegerson Gomes during their Rio 2016 Olympic Games First Round Group A men's football match at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on August 7, 2016.
A file photo of South Africa's player Lebo Mothiba (R) being marked by Denmark's Ediegerson Gomes during their Rio 2016 Olympic Games First Round Group A men's football match at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia on August 7, 2016.
Image: EVARISTO SA / AFP

South Africa is always complaining about not having strikers scoring goals in Bafana Bafana‚ but in Lebo Mothiba they have a centre-forward coming off of a hat-trick in his previous game.

Mothiba banged three past Orleans in a 4-3 victory in France’s Ligue 2 on Friday evening for his on-loan team Valenciennes‚ then boarded a plane to honour his first Bafana call-up for this coming Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium.

With Bafana’s bulkiest‚ quickest striker‚ Tokelo Rantie‚ mystifyingly dropped by coach Stuart Baxter‚ it seems reassuring to have someone up-front with muscle and who has at least scored a few goals recently for the must-win Russia 2018 Group D game.

“It’s always good to score goals as a striker.

"So for me it was a special day‚” Mothiba said on Tuesday.

“I scored a hat-trick and the following day I had to take a flight and come to South Africa.

“So it was a great thing for me. It was really good.

“Ligue 2 is a good league.

"They are very fast and aggressive and it’s good for youngsters to improve‚ and also get game time and develop yourself.

“I’ll keep working hard and keep on scoring those goals‚ because that’s what you have to do as a striker.”

Playing in France‚ where Mothiba is in his second season on loan at Valenciennes from Ligue 1 Lille OSC‚ the striker will have encountered plenty of West African players‚ which could stand him in good stead against Burkina Faso.

“There are a lot of African players in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.

"In Burkina Faso there are some players I have played against‚ and their goalkeeper (Herve Koffi) is from Lille‚” Mothiba said.

Mothiba gained valuable international experience starting two of the South African Under-23s’ three games at last year’s Rio Olympics‚ including the 0-0 opening draw against hosts and eventual winners Brazil.

READ MORE:

Sundowns stars head off in different directions in search of glory this week

Mamelodi Sundowns teammates Kennedy Mweene and Denis Onyango headed off in differing directions after Sunday’s Premier Soccer League win at Platinum ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sleepwalking Bafana still expecting a good crowd at FNB Stadium on Saturday

Ahead of Bafana Bafana sleepwalking through their morning training session on Tuesday‚ centreback Morgan Gould pronounced that that the crowds would ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Embarrassment looms for Bafana after only 300 tickets sold to World Cup qualifier

Bafana Bafana are facing the embarrassment of playing in front of the lowest ever attendance to an official international match after it emerged on ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Here's why Bafana can still secure an unlikely ticket to 2018 Russia World Cup

After losing back-to-back matches to the tiny Cape Verde Islands last month‚ any chance that Bafana Bafana have of sneaking through the backdoor and ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Embattled Bafana coach Baxter does not worry about what people think of him

Stuart Baxter remains under heavy scrutiny but the increasingly pressured Bafana Bafana coach says he’s developed a very thick skin and no longer ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cosatu threatens protest action at Saturday’s Test between the Boks and the All ... Rugby
  2. All Blacks will come hard and fair in scrums against the Springboks Rugby
  3. Embarrassment looms for Bafana after only 300 tickets sold to World Cup ... Soccer
  4. Thomas ‘The Tank’ du Toit called up to Bok squad Rugby
  5. Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk documentary to hit SA screens next year Sport

Latest Videos

Mongoose Uses Snake as a Swing
‘National ANC will support province in court appeal’: Top 5 quotes from ...

Related articles

  1. Sundowns stars head off in different directions in search of glory this week Soccer
  2. Sleepwalking Bafana still expecting a good crowd at FNB Stadium on Saturday Soccer
  3. Embarrassment looms for Bafana after only 300 tickets sold to World Cup ... Soccer
  4. Here's why Bafana can still secure an unlikely ticket to 2018 Russia World Cup Soccer
  5. Embattled Bafana coach Baxter does not worry about what people think of him Soccer
  6. Chelsea striker Morata's hamstring injury could keep him out for six weeks Soccer
  7. Bartomeu considers prospect of Barcelona future outside Spain Soccer
  8. Catalan Pique jeered by fans at Spain training session Soccer
  9. Argentina in danger of missing out, Syria target World Cup joy Soccer
  10. Why McCarthy wishes MTN8 final was this weekend rather than October 14 Soccer
X