'I'll show no mercy' for ex-teammates: Modiba

Supersport United winger Aubrey Modiba has prepared a special on-field celebration if he scores in the MTN8 final against his former Cape Town City teammates on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Limpopo-born star said he would not have a soft spot for his old comrades, telling The Times he was certain he would "get a goal".

Asked whether he would celebrate should he score against his former employers, Modiba said he wouldn't hesitate - he has even been rehearsing a special celebration style.

"There's no way that I won't celebrate," Modiba said.

"I have been thinking of which celebration moves I should pull after scoring a goal."

Modiba never actually wore the Cape Town City strip, but he played for Mpumalanga Black Aces shortly before it was bought by John Comitis, who formed the new Mother City power club just over a season ago.

Modiba joined Supersport ahead of the 2016-2017 season.

The player warned he expected a tough contest at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, predicting the proverbial fireworks.

"We are looking forward to the game and are fully prepared for them," the Bafana Bafana international said.

"We know it won't be easy.

"We know we are going to be up against a good side, but we are confident we are going there to get a win."

Modiba said both sides were playing attractive football and he hoped that "fans come to the stadium in numbers".

"It will mean a lot to me because it is my first time playing in the MTN8 final and will add to my curriculum vitae as well," he said.

"Winning would be a bonus for me and I'll gain more experience."

For Supersport coach Eric Tinkler, this will be the first time in charge of his new club in a cup final - and also pitted against his old team.

Tinkler led City to the Telkom Knockout trophy in their first season last season.