Fresh hope for Chiefs going into big derby

Draw likely, but 2-1 win over Downs should give Amakhosi much-needed self-belief

It is remarkable how quickly the mood in the domestic game can change after just a single victory. Just ask Kaizer Chiefs.

Their 2-1 away success against Mamelodi Sundowns means they now go into Saturday's derby against Orlando Pirates with self-belief.

Chiefs played with tactical discipline and astuteness that will stand them in good stead at FNB Stadium.

They are in the throes of a dramatic injury crisis but adversity seems to have handed them resilience.

But it is likely the clash against Orlando Pirates will produce yet another stalemate. Five of the past seven games have been drawn, with Pirates leaving Chiefs without derby success in the past three years.

The Buccaneers are a cautious-looking side, with new coach Milutin Sredojevich placing emphasis on getting the defence solid.

This match features as M2 in the Soccer 6 S6 V1 P1.

PSL champions Bidvest Wits return to action after a 25-day hiatus against leaders Baroka on Sunday in an interesting examination of both sides' credentials this season.

Other matches S6 V1 P1

M1 Golden Arrows v Polokwane City: In nine past clashes between the two clubs, Arrows have won six and lost two, including the last meeting in Polokwane in April. Arrows are still unbeaten in the PSL, while Polokwane stay on in Durban after beating AmaZulu 3-2 on Wednesday.

M3 Valencia v Sevilla: Valencia are now up to second place in La Liga on the back of a four-match winning streak. Sevilla have lost both their previous away games in the Spanish league and were hammered in Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.

M4 Ajax Cape Town v Bloemfontein Celtic: Ajax are unbeaten in 14 home games against Celtic, winning 11 of them. It is a second game in four days in Cape Town for the Free State outfit, who upset Cape Town City 1-0 on Tuesday night.

M5 Free State Stars v Platinum Stars: Free State Stars are unbeaten in their last five head-to-head clashes between the two clubs. Free State Stars beat Ajax on Wednesday, while Platinum got a much-needed point at Orlando Pirates but still remain bottom.

M6 Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu: Sundowns, now concentrating on their league campaign after being dumped out of the African Champions League, have won the past five meetings between the clubs, including a 7-1 home triumph. Both lost in midweek.