Ajax play 'best of season'

Stanley Menzo says his Ajax Cape Town side played its best football of the season in the first half of its 2-1 home win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

The coach was relieved by the result but hopes his side has turned the corner after a second win of the campaign thanks to goals from Bantu Mzwakali and Tashreeq Morris.

"We played the best first half of the season," he said. "The second half we couldn't play anymore because Celtic pressed us higher. Because of that we lost a little confidence and then, in the second half, you have to say, it was all about the win. But I think we won the game in the first half with the way we played."

Ajax did have to withstand heavy Celtic pressure in the second period but Menzo said that was normal.

"We can't play like Barcelona for the whole 90 minutes and from what I saw in the first 45 minutes I'm very satisfied with the win."

The Dutch coach also hinted that his side's poor run had knocked confidence, which led players to make more mistakes.

"Confidence is so important for the players; belief can make a player not afraid to make mistakes. If you don't have confidence you will be afraid to make mistakes and then you will make them. In the first half we had a lot of confidence."