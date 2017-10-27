Former Nigerian international Victor Obinna is warning he is expecting to score a flurry of goals in the coming months as he settles down at his new club Cape Town City and becomes fitter and more match ready.

“I absolutely believe the goals are going to come because I believe so much in myself‚” the 30-year-old former Inter Milan and West Ham United striker said as his club prepared for Sunday’s Telkom Knockout tie against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“To be frank the rest of the team needs to believe more in its qualities too because we have so much quality in the team. It’s all about the self-belief and being able to adapt to how each other plays.

“You should not forget that this club has been built in less than two years and it takes a lot of time to build the cohesion among the players.

“I believe so much in the team and that when the goals start coming‚ they will never stop. We are really working hard on this‚” he warned.

Obinna‚ who also played with Malaga in La Liga and Darmstadt in the German Bundesliga‚ has scored once in three starts and three substitute appearances since arriving at the club.

“I’m really happy to be here. The last couple of weeks have been really intense for me because I never had any preseason training‚ so I’ve been pushing myself hard and I’m glad that I’m getting to the level of fitness that I want to be at.

“The teammates have helped me to settle fast.

“My relationship with the other strikers is pretty awesome‚ we are a team. I’m here to support them as a team. Right from when I came here‚ I met them‚ I told them that my objectives were to support the team‚ helping with my experience and trying to contribute.

“Obviously as football players you want to always play but‚ at the end of the day‚ for me it’s more important to give your best. When you give your maximum‚ your conscience is clear.

“That is the spirit and attitude that I want for the lads to happy. I’ve been privileged to play in a lot of big teams in different countries and to be able to work with different managers. This is what I have been pushing for from the things I’ve learnt‚” added Obinna.