Modiba’s brace sinks gutsy Golden Arrows

Through Aubrey Modiba’s brace, SuperSport United bounced back from their Telkom Knockout Cup exit with a convincing 3-0 win against Golden Arrows at the Mbombela Stadium.

Having let Bloemfontein Celtic fight back from a two-goal deficit to win on penalties on Saturday, the CAF Confederations Cup finalist left their charity in Bloemfontein and gave Arrows their first league loss of the season. Goals from Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Modiba gave SuperSport United a deserved lead in a first half they thoroughly dominated. They had 11 shots on goals, five of which were on target and constricted Golden Arrows in the middle.

It came as no surprise that Letsholonyane’s 24th minute goal was the by-product of the high pressing as Kudakwashe Mahachi tapped back a pass from captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe to the under pressure Musa Bilankulu.

The converted central midfielder coughed up position to Letsholonyane, who combined well with Jeremy Brockie, whose cross provided an easy tap-in. While Arrows were combative, the manner in which they conceded the goal deflated them and did not look like threatening the hosts.

Arrows had chances through Knox Mutizwa in the seventh minute and Mahachi in the 23rd minute but that was the sum total of their first half efforts. With SuperSport playing most of the football in Arrows’ half, they kicked the door down a minute before half-time as Modiba tapped in Bradley Grobler’s header that was well saved by Nkosingiphile Gumede. Thuso Phala’s cross from the outside of his boot that led to the goal was also a thing of beauty.

Modiba completed his brace in the 53rd minute with a wonderfully constructed goal, with Brockie again providing the assist.

The one-two that Brockie played a part in with Modiba opened up the Golden Arrows defence and Modiba powered a left-footed rocket past the hapless Gumede. Oddly the goal sprung Arrows into action but SuperSport weren’t about to let lightning strike twice.

Wayde Jooste and Mahachi forced excellent saves from Ronwen Williams in the 57th and 81st minutes but the game had long been decided by then. SuperSport had a chance to embarrass the visitors but Grobler’s 82nd minute shot came off the bar while Kingston Nkatha had his 90th minute shot saved by Gumede.