Chiefs, Polokwane City share the spoils

Kaizer Chiefs missed out on a chance to go to the top of the Premier Soccer League standings as Polokwane City held them to a goalless draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Instead, Chiefs stayed in fourth place as Bloemfontein Celtic leapfrogged above the into the top three on the log.

There was a late penalty call for Chiefs when Joseph Molongoane went down but he did look to have dived when the television replay provided better proof of the incident deep in stoppage time.

Pule Ekstein, Siphiwe Tshabalala and substitute Dumisani Zuma all had chances in the last 15 minutes to take all three points for the visitors but Polokwane City were also denied when Itumeleng Khune saved well from Rendani Ndou.

Just after the half-time Ndou probably had the best chance of the game when Khune palmed Jabulani Maluleke’s header straight at the Polokwane city strier but his effort went wide.

Polokwane City remain without a home win this season but will be pleased with their competitive edge as they head in the weekend’s Telkom Knockout quarter-final at Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs were without Siyabonga Ngezana, writing his matric examinations, and brought Lorenzo Gordinho back after his rib injury but for the rest stayed with the line-up that has seen them vastly improved over the last fortnight.

There was again plenty of running down the flanks from Molongoane and Tshabalala and a good header from Bernard Parker that tested George Chigova in the Polokwane City goal but was erroneously flagged offside.

Polokwane City has two free kicks in good scoring positions but Maluleke hit his effort into the wall as did Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali soon after.

Rodney Ramagalela looked to try and test Itumeleng Khune on occasions while at the other end Ekstein was again enterprising in the build-up but wasteful with the decisive touch.