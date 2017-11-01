Substituting Tshabalala and Parker was a psychological move‚ says Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was hoping his charges would wrap up Tuesday’s match at Polokwane City long before the finish in order for him to rest several key players as a heavy travel load threatens to impact on the team.

But Chiefs did not get the goals they were looking for against Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium and ended up playing out a goalless draw with their hosts.

Chiefs' trip to Polokwane followed a visit to Durban last weekend for their opening match in the Telkom Knockout and came ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final tie against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

“The travel is a bit hectic which is why I had hoped we would wrap up the match well before time so that I could give a bit of a break for some of the players‚" Komphela said. “Last week I took (Bernard) Parker and Shaba (Siphiwe Tshabalala) off 20 minutes before the end to cut some miles off their legs but I couldn’t do the same against Polokwane.”

Komphela took both veterans off before the end of the game on Tuesday as well but only with a handful of minutes left.