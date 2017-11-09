Soccer

Brockie could make surprise return to NZ starting line-up against Peru

09 November 2017 - 14:19 By Mark Gleeson
Jeremy Brockie during the SuperSport United media open day at Megawatt Park on August 24, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Jeremy Brockie during the SuperSport United media open day at Megawatt Park on August 24, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie could be in line for a surprise return to New Zealand’s starting line-up as they prepare to meet Peru in their World Cup play-off in Wellington on Saturday (05h15 kick off SA time).

Brockie is back in the All Whites squad for the first time in 18 months and been partly chosen because of his ability to handle adversity in difficult away situations.

New Zealand face a hostile crowd in Peru in the return leg of the play-off next week Wednesday with the aggregate winner qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Russia next year.

Brockie’s adventure in Africa with SuperSport‚ who compete in next weekend’s African Confederation Cup final‚ have hardened him to difficult travel and situations.

"Over the last six or seven months I've been to some pretty rough places‚ in front of massive crowds‚" said Brockie.

"But to be playing all over Africa has really opened up my eyes."

Just last month for the second leg of the Confederation Cup semifinal against Club Africain of Tunisia‚ SuperSport found the stadium locked and deserted when they were supposed to have a training session and had to make do with a session on a waterlogged field nearby.

"The next day we turn up at the game and go on the pitch an hour and a half before.

"There are 50 000-60 000 fans there and they are shining lasers in your eyes and putting big banners up reading about the devil and things like that."

Brockie‚ 30‚ had full water bottles hurled at him as he celebrated scoring in the 3-1 victory away win that put SuperSport into their first continental cup final.

"As bad as it sounds‚ it is actually enjoyable.

"It's much better playing in front of something like that instead of a couple of people from down the road.

"It’s grown me as a player‚" he told reporters as he celebrate his recall just when he felt his chances of earning more caps were fading away.

"As the camps came and passed‚ my hope started to deteriorate pretty quickly.

"But when I got the email and the call it was like being called up for the first time again I guess.

"It's another dream come true to be so close to World Cup qualification."

READ MORE:

Amajita handed tough 2017 Cosafa Under-20 Championships draw

South Africa have been handed a difficult draw for the 2017 COSAFA Under-20 Championships after being pitted in Group B along with North African ...
Sport
7 hours ago

EFF leader Malema offering free tickets to Bafana vs Senegal clash

Julius Malema has taken his support for Bafana Bafana to another level and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is offering fans free tickets ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Shakes Mashaba travelling to Polokwane to support Bafana

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba is traveling to Polokwane to support his erstwhile charges when they host Senegal in a must-win ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Bafana hope to mark their 50th FIFA World Cup qualifier with a win

Bafana Bafana’s must-win clash with Senegal in Polokwane on Friday will be their 50th FIFA World Cup qualifier since the country first competed to ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Baxter resigned to possibility of losing injured Bafana captain Hlatshwayo Soccer
  2. Mtawarira and Oosthuizen return to the Bok front row fray Rugby
  3. Wiesberger grabs first round lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge Sport
  4. Phangiso to lead the Highveld Lions in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Cricket
  5. Khune almost certain to face Senegal after coming through training unscathed Soccer

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X