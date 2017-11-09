EFF leader Malema offering free tickets to Bafana vs Senegal clash
Julius Malema has taken his support for Bafana Bafana to another level and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is offering fans free tickets to the must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night.
Malema took to Twitter on Thursday and told his 1‚63 million followers that he was offering free tickets to the encounter.
We support #BafanaBafana, come collect your free ticket now @EFFSouthAfrica’s Provincial office situated at number 8A Landros Mare street Polokwane. Do or Die they remain our national pride, make us proud boys.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 9, 2017
Bafana need the Peter Mokaba Stadium stands to be packed if they are to beat the Senegalese and maintain their slender hopes of qualifying for the Russia tournament.
Commendable that what u do for Bafana is more than what SAFA and Ministry of Sport is doing to create vibe and hype for Friday's game— Similo (@SimiloSilwana) November 9, 2017
Malema has drummed up support for Bafana all week and pleaded with South Africans to support the national team.
You care about our national team more than Zuma , minister of sport and safa.we appriciate your leadership the president of mzanzi 2024🙌🙌🙌— lucky machethe (@luckymachethe1) November 9, 2017
The Peter Mokaba Stadium has a capacity of 45,000.
