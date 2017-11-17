Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has reaffirmed his commitment to the club‚ saying he has had offers from overseas but has something to prove in South Africa.

Eymael said he has enjoyed the support he has had from Stars’ management.

The Belgian sat out in limbo for months last season after the circumstances of a controversial move he made from Polokwane City to Bloemfontein Celtic were contested by the Limpopo club‚ in a case the coach lost.

“Since I have been here [at Stars]‚ I have received a minimum of 10 good offers that I refused. I have a buyout clause in my contract and teams wanted to pay‚ but I refused to go‚” Eymael told TimesLIVE.

“Teams like JS Kabylie in Algeria‚ CS Sfaxien [from Tunisia] ... [African champions] Wydad Casablanca wanted to work with me. I got offers from Jordan and Kuwait.

“But I wanted to come back to South Africa to prove something‚ to prove my ability as a coach after the small mistake I made at Polokwane City.

“It cost me a lot of money to come back here‚ but for me it is worth it. I want to show the coach I am.

“I like it at Stars. The chairman [Mike Mokoena] is a very good person‚ he is always listening to me‚ we have frank and open discussions and he wants to improve the team. I like the working mentality here.”

Eymael is looking forward to a busy finish to the year as he prepares for a home clash with Chippa United when the Absa Premiership resumes next week.

Stars are just four points off Lamontville Golden Arrows in second spot‚ with a game in hand‚ in what is a congested league table‚ but must overcome some indifferent home form when they host Chippa.

Ea Lla Koto have managed just a single home win this season‚ against notoriously poor travellers Ajax Cape Town‚ and if they are to make an impression at the top of the table‚ need to put that right.

“It is important for us to do better at home and we think it is very possible to do‚ even though we are playing against a very strong team in Chippa that is full of confidence‚” Eymael said ahead of the clash on Wednesday at Goble Park.

“We have been working very hard in the Fifa break‚ the mentality of the players is good. We just hope for the best.”

Stars have a daunting programme to the end of the year. After the Chippa game they take on Kaizer Chiefs (away‚ November 25)‚ Golden Arrows (home‚ December 6)‚ Bloemfontein Celtic (away‚ December 10)‚ SuperSport United (home‚ December 13) and Orlando Pirates (home‚ December 16).

“Who know where we could be after that‚” Eymael said. “We just need to cut out the silly mistakes and be more clinical in front of goal‚ then we can achieve a lot of things.

“We played Sundowns in a friendly just today. OK‚ they beat us 3-1‚ but both teams had five big chances in the game‚ the difference was they scored three of theirs and we scored one. We need to improve that.”