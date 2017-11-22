Legendary SABC broadcaster Cebo Manyaapelo dies

He continued with ‘Mamepe’ as well as being a television sports commentator for ‘Laduma’ since 1998 until his untimely death.

He worked on events like FIFA World Cup in 1998 and 2010‚ Africa Cup of Nations 2013 and 2015 and the PSL.

“The country has lost a very great man in Cebo Manyaapelo‚ and his work will continue to bring us great insight and understanding of the world of sport for decades to come‚" the SABC said in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

"Manyaapelo’s talent was not only confined to South Africa and he represented the SABC beyond the borders of South Africa where his skills were equally appreciated.

"His meaningful contribution to the SABC will remain and continue to inspire all who knew him in his personal and professional space.

"He will be deeply missed and may his soul rest in peace."

The details of his memorial and funeral service will be announced at a later stage.