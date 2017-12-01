Bidvest Wits go into Saturday’s Telkom Knockout final at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban with a mixed history in cup deciders‚ but opponents Bloemfontein Celtic have a much better conversion rate.

Cup finals have been something of a lottery for Wits in recent past‚ with success and failure in equal measure‚ which has also been the pattern through the club’s history.

They have contested 13 knockout finals to date since the formation of the National Professional Soccer League in 1971‚ and those have yielded seven wins and six defeats.

In 1978 they recorded a 3-2 success over Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the Mainstay Cup (now Nedbank Cup) in what was a first major knockout success in the club’s history.

But that was followed by a 2-1 loss to Chiefs in the decider of the Datsun Challenge (now Telkom Knockout) in 1983.