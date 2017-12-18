Soccer

Why Sundowns are feeling the festive cheer

18 December 2017 - 14:10 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Motjeka Madisha and fans take a selfie during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns are already feeling the festive cheer and deservedly so.

They are top of the log with 28 points from 13 matches but getting the three points from Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday evening that will see them move past the crucial 30-point barrier will be far from easy.

However‚ with the way these two teams have been playing‚ there's every possibility of a result.

Between them‚ they've only drawn four matches and won 15 of their 27 matches.

While Sundowns can't be dislodged from the top spot‚ a win will push Benni McCarthy's inconsistent side to second place on 24 points.

Beating Sundowns in Pretoria will be far from easy‚ especially with the fact that Pitso Mosimane's side have all but shrugged off their early season home jitters.

Having failed to win their first four home games in all competitions‚ their 4-0 hammering of Baroka on December 5 set them on course.

After seeing off a tough Maritzburg United side 1-0 last week‚ they put their bogey side Bloemfontein Celtic to the sword with a rasping 4-1 win on Saturday.

Vengeance may also be on Sundowns' mind as Cape Town City took the six points from them last season with 2-1 and 1-0 wins home and away.

Those were results that had a serious bearing on Sundowns' dented title defence last season.

The break though cannot come sooner for SuperSport United‚ who have to make the trip to Bloemfontein to face the in-form Celtic.

Eric Tinkler's side are making a dog's breakfast of their games in hand situation.

While they were fortunate to steal a point from Cape Town City last week‚ Free State Stars and Baroka FC took turns in taking maximum points off the CAF Confederations Cup finalists.

A win will move SuperSport to 10th place as they have 15 points from their 10 matches.

Bloemfontein Celtic‚ who were on the receiving end of a master-class from Sundowns‚ can't be moved from their eighth position as they have 19 points.

