Sundowns finally get Brockie after SuperSport agree to his sale

15 January 2018 - 14:01 By Mninawa Ntloko
Oupa Manyisa ,Jeremy Brockie and Khama Billiat during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Pretoria.
Oupa Manyisa ,Jeremy Brockie and Khama Billiat during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

United made the announcement on the club’s Twitter account on Monday afternoon‚ finally bringing the long-running transfer saga to an end.

United had tried to hang on to the 30-year-old New Zealander since Sundowns started to sniff around but it was only a matter of time before coach Pitso Mosimane finally got his man.

United CEO Stanley Matthews conceded that losing the marksman to their Pretoria neighbour was not easy.

“It’s never easy to lose a key player like Jeremy‚ especially off the back of three great seasons with us in which we made 5 Cup Finals and he became the second highest scorer at the club‚” Matthews said on Monday.

‘‘We also understand that at his age this is Jeremy’s last big move and an opportunity to secure his financial future.

‘‘Given that he has made a significant contribution to the club on and off the field our board have agreed to sanction his move to Mamelodi Sundowns and we wish him well in his future.”

Brockie had been the centre of a transfer storm in August last year when Matthews had told TimesLIVE that the prolific Kiwi striker would not be allowed to “sulk” his way out of his contract.

The striker seemed distracted in the last few weeks as speculation about his future intensified and he was substituted in the 67th minute by Thabo Mnyamane in United’s last match against BidVest Wits last week.

Brockie’s performance prompted United coach Eric Tinkler to say: “Right now‚ Brockie’s still with us.

‘‘Well‚ I don’t know – is he with us?

“I thought tonight‚ well‚ I dunno. Ask him.”

