Any talk from Mamelodi Sundowns’ camp that Kaizer Chiefs might be favourites in Saturday’s night’s big Absa Premiership clash at FNB Stadium is just “mind games”‚ Amakhosi goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has said.

Third-placed Chiefs have been the more consistently in-form of the two teams‚ winning four and drawing one of their last five games.

Leaders Sundowns‚ who have a five-point gap over Amakhosi‚ have won three and lost two.

But Khune was having none of that meaning his team might be slight favourites.

“It’s mind games from Sundowns‚” Khune said.

“I was reading somewhere where the coach (Downs coach Pitso Mosimane) said he’s scared of Kaizer Chiefs.

“But we have to respect that. When he says that‚ he knows what his plans are for the night.

“And even with us‚ we just have to go to that match ready. We are preparing well.

“Me‚ I play with a lot of Sundowns’ players in Bafana‚ so I know their weaknesses and strengths‚ as much as they know mine.

“But whoever wins the match on Saturday will be the team who have prepared well.”

Chiefs beat Sundowns 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld in the first round fixture in October.