Ubuntu hope shock against Polokwane can help save them in NFD

Ubuntu Cape Town assistant coach Jean-Pierre Farrugia hopes that Wednesday’s upset win over Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup might just be the tonic the club needs to survive in the National First Division.

The 3-2 extra time triumph over their top-flight opponents in the first round tie at the Athlone Stadium was only the fifth time the new club had won this season - beating Jomo Cosmos in the preliminary round of the cup and having had three success in the National First Division in 20 games‚ where they are sitting bottom with just 17 points.

“I absolutely hope this could be our turning point‚” said Farrugia‚ who has led from the dugout while head coach Casey Prince has waited for his work permit.