Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha has revealed that he been doing specialised sessions in a bid to improve his game after a sluggish start to the season.

Speaking as the Brazilians prepared for the Caf Champions League first round‚ second leg clash against Rayon Sports of Rwanda at Loftus on Sunday‚ Madisha admitted to inconsistency and said he is doing something about it.

“This is the worst season of my short career‚ my game has not been consistent and I have struggled here and there‚” he said.

“Last season I did well for the team and my confidence was high but this season I have struggled. My team-mates have been supportive and I am aware that I still have a lot to learn in this game. In the big games against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates‚ I committed mistakes because I was not strong and focused enough. I am doing individualised sessions with the coaches and I am recovering from those unpleasant experiences because coach Pitso Mosimane gave me a chance to play in the following matches.”

Though he has rated his own performances this season poorly‚ Madisha was included in the 25-man Bafana Bafana squad to take part in the Four Nations tournament against hosts Zambia‚ Angola and Zimbabwe next week. “Being called up to the national team is always motivating because all the players want to play for Bafana Bafana but I have to extra work hard to get the nod from the coach. I have to prove myself that I am a better player‚ I can take pressure and deserve to play for the national team” he said.

Looking ahead of the clash against Rayon Sports‚ who held them to a 0-0 draw at home in Kigali last week‚ Madisha said they have to win because a place there is a lot at stake.

“We are fighting to qualify for the group stages and they are not a bad team from what we encountered in the first leg. They work together as a collective but our drive is to win here at home and qualify for the next stage. Last season we did not manage to defend our title‚ so this season we must reclaim it. Scoring and defending has been our biggest weakness and we need to improve in those areas‚” he said.

His sentiments were shared by goalkeeper Dennis Onyango who added that Rayon Sports will not be easy to beat.

“They are a fighting team and we have to ready for them. We believe we have the ability to win the match but we must score and defend well. This is very dangerous game because if they manage to score‚ it will make our lives very difficult‚” said Onyango.