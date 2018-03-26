Security advisers ask Ncobo to stop making comments about Safa amid simmering tension

Former Fifa referee and PSL general manager Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo raised eyebrows on Monday after he revealed on social media that he's been asked by his security advisers to stop making public comments about the South African Football Association (Safa).

The outspoken Ncobo‚ who has maintained a very visibly presence on Twitter in the last few weeks‚ tweeted on Monday: "I'm sorry but I've been advised that due security risk I should refrain from talking about these matters until further notice.Will be back"

When contacted for comment by TimesLIVE on Monday‚ Ncobo confirmed that he has been advised by his security advisers to refrain from making public comments about Safa.

His advisers have also asked him to stop making comments about the postponed elections with immediate effect.