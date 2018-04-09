Chippa upset hosts Kaizer Chiefs with a 3-0 victory on Saturday to jump from 13th to seventh place in the standings and with four games to go reset their targets for the campaign.

But Heric‚ whose side next host second-from-bottom Ajax Cape Town on Sunday‚ says they will first have to do some psychological work with an elated playing squad.

“The very important point now is to keep the heads of my players cool which is going to be difficult after a very good result in an almost impossible task‚" he said.

“That will be job number one. “With regards to moving up to a higher position on the log‚ we definitely consider that a challenge and look to collect points because now the fixtures are a little more balanced‚ with two matches left away and two matches at home.”

Chippa played two games in Gauteng last week with a 2-0 loss to league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria last Wednesday and then the shock victory over a hapless Chiefs.

“So you never know what can happen but I think we have the right now to say we’ve changed our focus from not wanting to slip into the relegation place to chasing a top eight place‚” the caretaker coach said.