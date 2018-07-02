Soccer

WATCH | Social media roasts Spain after World Cup exit

02 July 2018 - 12:35 By timeslive

Spain’s 2018 World Cup ride came to an abrupt end when Russia beat them at the penalties.

Spain’s 2018 World Cup ride came to an abrupt end when Russia beat them in a penalty shootout. Social media went ablaze.

Spain are the latest of the pre-tournament favourites to exit the World Cup early, after Germany, Portugal and Argentina were knocked out.

The 2010 World Cup champions were one of the favourites to win the tournament, along with Brazil and Germany, but their superstar players, like Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos, will instead be on an early flight home.

