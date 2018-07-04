The quarterfinal line-up is complete at the 2018 World Cup as we head into a two-day break before those matches start on Friday.

We have news from Uruguay‚ Sweden‚ France and a sign of the dominance of Europe and South America growing stronger.

URUGUAY SWEAT ON CAVANI

Uruguay have suffered a potential blow with the news that striker Edinson Cavani is likely to miss training ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina on Friday.

That makes him a major doubt for the clash in Nizhny Novgorod‚ which would be a huge blow to the South Americans’ chances‚ according to France midfielder Blaise Matuidi‚ who was a teammate of Cavani’s at Paris St Germain.