Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic said they are looking at the MTN8 as a springboard for what could be an interesting season for them.

Their MTN8 assault starts on Saturday when they host SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium.

“Last year‚ it was a soul-healing season and I think the soul has been healed‚" he said.

"However‚ the soul cannot function without food.

"From a mental and tactical perspective‚ we're looking at this tournament as a springboard that could push us into the season.

“What can also be satisfying to see player's body language from a physical and mental perspective when they have given their all and that's what we'll expect on Saturday.

"The game on Saturday is a challenge that we're looking forward to and one we'll approach with ambition.”

Last season's second place finish in the league was somewhat stunted by the fact that they did not win any trophies.

However‚ it was a major improvement from the traumatic 2016/17 season where teams took turns in embarrassing the Buccaneers.