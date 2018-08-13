It's business as usual for SuperSport United's new coach Kaitano Tembo

Not much seems to faze Kaitano Tembo and he is certainly not getting over excited about his appointment as the coach of SuperSport United after being handed a two-year deal a few days ago.

The former Zimbabwe international played at the club for seven season after first arriving in the country in 1998 and then moved onto the technical staff when he retired.

He now has the club's top job but he maintains that it is business as usual.

“For me‚ it’s business as usual because I’ve been in charge of this team for the past seven months‚” he said.

“I drew up the plans for the pre-season and I think the things which we have been doing are what we had already started doing towards the end of last season."

Tembo‚ 48‚ was first appointed caretaker coach after Eric Tinkler quit in March but only made permanent a day before the start of the new Premier Soccer League season.

“We’ve been working really well and nothing has really changed in terms of nerves because I’ve been in this seat for the past seven months‚” he repeated

Tembo says SuperSport have had a difficult start to the season with three games in the first seven days.

“We’ve trimmed our squad this season because we are not playing in African club competition.

"So it has been very challenging.

"That is why it was important to rest some of the players when we played against AmaZulu in midweek.

“Now we have a chance to recuperate properly before our next game on Saturday against Wits. We’ll have time to recharge and be fresh when we meet Wits.”

SuperSport started the season losing at Cape Town City but bouncing back last Wednesday to beat AmaZulu.

On Saturday they eliminated Orlando Pirates on post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw in the MTN8 quarterfinals and have been drawn against Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals later this month.