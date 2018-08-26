Something must give when SuperSport United visit Kaizer Chiefs in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

After an enthralling game of football that played out in front of a near capacity crowd in Atteridgeville on Sunday‚ they could not be separated and had to settle for a 2-2 draw but there must be a winner in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Hopefully they will reproduce this entertaining performance which produced four goals as United will be looking to book a place in the final against the winner of Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City to keep their hopes of defending their crown alive.

For Chiefs‚ who scored two away goals which may prove crucial in the second leg‚ they remain disparate for a place in the final as they continue to search for their first trophy in three seasons and the first for new coach Giovanni Solinas.

United’s goals were scored by Bradley Grobler in the first half while Chiefs ensured for the share of the spoils from the efforts of Khama Billiat‚ in the first half‚ and Leonard Castro in the second half.

Chiefs were first on the score sheet when Dumisani Zuma got the better of Ghampani Lungu before he delivered a telling cross to Billiat who found home from close range after 20 minutes for his second goal in Amakhosi colours.

A few minutes later‚ United responded with attack a devastating attack of their own but Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune stood his ground to deny Bradley Grobler with a double save.

However‚ Grobler got it right in the 24th minute when he finally managed to beat Khune with a well-taken volley from inside the box after he received a delightful pass from Fagrie Lakay.

United missed a golden opportunity to take the lead for the first time in the match when midfielder Dean Furman unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the box only to be denied by the cross-bar with Khune well-beaten.

United coach Kaitano Tembo went with midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase to partner impressive Furman‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Aubrey Modiba in the heart of the midfield and the former Bidvest Wits man contributed to United’s second goal.

Chiefs conceded possession in their own half and Ntshangase delivered a long throw in into the Amakhosi penalty area from where Grobler connected cleanly with the ball to beat Khune and defenders Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Daniel Cardoso who were ball watching in the 38th minute.

United went to the break leading 2-1 but Amakhosi equalized inside the first minute of the restart through Leonardo Castro who put the ball beyond the reach of United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams after he was released by Billiat.