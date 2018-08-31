Soccer

'Yeye' reveals the secret to Turkey-bound Siphiwe Tshabalala's longevity

31 August 2018 - 11:51 By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa
A file photo of close friends Siphiwe Tshabalala (R) of Kaizer Chiefs and Reneilwe Letsholonyane (L) of SuperSport United challenge each for rthe ball during the Absa Premiership match at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in November 2016.
A file photo of close friends Siphiwe Tshabalala (R) of Kaizer Chiefs and Reneilwe Letsholonyane (L) of SuperSport United challenge each for rthe ball during the Absa Premiership match at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in November 2016.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/Backpagepix

Reneilwe Letsholonyane has offered some insight into his best friend Siphiwe "Shabba" Tshabalala's lifestyle.

The move for 'Shabba' from Kaizer Chiefs to Turkish Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor at the age of 33 shocked the nation because usually players at that age would be returning from Europe to wind down their careers on the domestic scene.

However SuperSport Unied midfielder Letsholonyane said it does not surprise him that former Chiefs teammate and closest friend Tshabalala secured a European move into his 30s.

Lauded for his clean lifestyle‚ Tshabalala secured a move from Naturena to Erzurumspor on a two-year deal with an option of renewing it further for a year.

"It's difficult to have staying power in this game‚ in a sense that there are a lot of things that happen in this world‚" said 'Yeye'.

"There's this pressure that comes with being a footballer in terms of a lifestyle. It's not peer pressure‚ because you are way past that stage.

"But‚ it's that pressure where‚ if you are not disciplined enough as an individual you would end up falling into a trap ... and end up making wrong decisions‚ which would catch up with you in the long run because of a bad lifestyle.

"Even if you are not a party person or don't drink [alcohol]‚ you end up there because you want to fit in."

Letsholonyane‚ 35‚ further explained that he and Tshabalala attended parties just to have some fun‚ but for them it never became a habit‚ and that's how they had been able to prolong their careers.

"You are human ... we are human‚ and we need to have some fun every now and then‚ but I know for a fact that for us‚ with Shabba‚ it would be a party when‚ sometimes‚ we are out with teammates.

"It was not something that happened every weekend‚" insisted Yeye‚ who was teammates with Shabba at Chiefs from 2008 to 2016.

"I always say to the youngsters that in our field‚ football is entertainment for fans‚ but not entertainment like for musicians or artists. Those ones can stay up in a [night] club the whole night.

"It's their job to be in a party scene‚ but as a footballer you can't be an entertainer who is at training in the morning and when you are supposed to rest‚ you are going out at night. That needs discipline‚" he said.

READ MORE:

'Yeye' says Tshabalala’s move to Turkey a lesson to SA players

SuperSport United’s veteran midfielder Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane has said that Siphiwe Tshabalala’s belated move to Turkey at 33 must serve as a ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs’ outbound Tshabalala is ‘a big name in Turkey’‚ says Ertugral

Muhsin Ertugral says Siphiwe Tshabalala is a “big name” in Turkey and has backed the former Kaizer Chiefs star to shine at new club BB Erzurumspor‚ ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns have short wait to gun for African glory again Soccer
  2. Bok coach Erasmus brings in Cheslin Kolbe to bolster squad for Australasia Rugby
  3. Why Steve Komphela told Thamsanqa Gabuza to go and Google some R&B Soccer
  4. 'Yeye' reveals the secret to Turkey-bound Siphiwe Tshabalala's longevity Soccer
  5. Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire's Kyrgios pep-talk Sport

Latest Videos

Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
‘They are family now, that’s what hurts’ - Landlord of foreign store owners

Related articles

  1. PSL‚ Orlando Pirates ‘await reports’ to see if further action needed against ... Soccer
  2. Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela refuses to gloat over Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. PSL charge Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael for 'neglecting to speak to media' Soccer
  4. ‘Budget constraints’ hampering Baxter's search for Bafana assistant Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs finally conclude deal with Walusimbi Soccer
  6. Bafana Bafana star set for move in the region of R135m in the French Ligue 1 Soccer
  7. Banyana Banyana draw Botswana‚ Madagascar and Malawi for Cosafa Cup Soccer
  8. Lebo Mothiba completes multi million move from Lille to Strasbourg Soccer
X