Mystery surrounds a trip that Tom Moyane‚ suspended revenue service boss‚ took to Russia in November 2017.

To this day‚ neither former finance minister Malusi Gigaba‚ who signed off on the trip‚ nor Sars know what Moyane travelled to Russia for.

Gigaba was grilled on his role in signing off the trip on Friday at Judge Robert Nugent’s commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance issues at the revenue collector.

This after acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon earlier this week submitted a request to Moyane – a copy of which was sent to the commission – for information regarding the nature of the trip.