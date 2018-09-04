Soccer

Why Libya will be no pushovers for Bafana Bafana in Durban

04 September 2018 - 15:42 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana players take part in a training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 3 2018. Bafana take on Libya on Saturday September 8 in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Bafana Bafana players take part in a training session at Princess Magogo Stadium on September 3 2018. Bafana take on Libya on Saturday September 8 in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

A key feature of international games involving Libya in recent times has been how difficult they are to break down‚ with many of the top teams on the continent failing to crack their defence.

That will be a consideration for Bafana Bafana when they host the north Africans in Durban for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Saturday‚ needing victory to remain in pole position for a place at the finals in Cameroon.

Libya have featured in 19 international matches in all competitions since the start of 2017 and have only won five of those.

However‚ they have only lost five as well with nine draws the stand-out figure in their statistics.

Given that they cannot play at home due to the security situation in the country and are essentially away every match‚ it is a robust record that shows they will be no pushovers.

They have secured wins over Algeria (2-1) and Guinea (1-0) to showcase their potential‚ as well as a 5-1 thumping of Seychelles in their Afcon qualifying opener‚ and secured an away draw in Tunisia in a World Cup qualifier and another 1-1 stalemate with the Algerians to boot.

They also finished third at the recent African Nations Championship in Morocco‚ a competition they had won four years earlier in South Africa.

For the first time in a decade Libya will also have two sides in each of the African club competitions next season‚ which shows their growing prowess on the continent.

Libya coach Adel Amrouche‚ who took over the side in May‚ says he has selected players on form and not reputation for the clash with Bafana.

“I watched the end of the league last season and the cup final was just one month ago‚” he told TimesLIVE.

“I've wanted to look at as many players as I can because Libya is like most other national teams in Africa in that they always select players with reputation rather than on form and this is something that I'm looking to change.

“We have players in the Middle East too and two in Europe."

Bafana won their opening Afcon qualifier away in Nigeria 2-0 last June‚ but have since been reeling from the poor showing in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the continental finals‚ meaning a home win for Bafana against the Libyans will be a massive step in that direction.

READ MORE:

Problems continue to pile up for Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana are almost certain to have to do without new Strasbourg centre-forward Lebogang Mothiba for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Coach Stuart Baxter appoints his son Lee Baxter to Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has roped his son‚ Lee Baxter‚ into the squad as goalkeeper-coach for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana suffer double injury blow ahead of Nations Cup showdown

Bafana Bafana have suffered a double injury blow‚ with Bongani Zungu and Themba Zwane ruled out on Monday of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Springboks set for changes at ‘fast’ Suncorp Rugby
  2. Why Libya will be no pushovers for Bafana Bafana in Durban Soccer
  3. Itumeleng Khune now within touching distance of Siphiwe Tshabalala Soccer
  4. Bafana send SOS to Wits' Macuphu as replacement for injured Mothiba Soccer
  5. Alastair can Cook‚ but he can't braai Cricket

Latest Videos

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far

Related articles

  1. Jose Mourinho accepts one year in prison in Spanish tax case Soccer
  2. How Saddam Maake and Co have made soccer supporting a career path Soccer
  3. City snatch up Tokelo Rantie in final hours of transfer window Soccer
  4. Bafana send SOS to Wits' Macuphu as replacement for injured Mothiba Soccer
  5. I don’t care if people criticise me for my belly because I am a coach‚ says ... Soccer
  6. Ambitious TS Galaxy appoint Dan 'Dance' Malesela as their coach Soccer
  7. Mosimane says new signing Mahlambi not ready to make his Sundowns debut yet Soccer
  8. Cape Town City head to MTN8 final after beating Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
X