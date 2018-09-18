Thidiela is heard to threaten Hlungwani and make tribal references.

Safa stated: “The South African Football Association (SAFA) would like to condemn in the strongest terms the verbal attack on referee Victor Hlungwani by Black Leopards owner Mr David Thidiela following the home side’s loss to Bloemfontein Celtics on Sunday‚ 16 September 2018.

“As SAFA‚ we are disappointed by Mr Thidiela’s flagrant abuse of the match official‚ an attack peppered by open tribal undertones.

“This behaviour by the Leopards owner is against the basic norm of a football match as enshrined by the world governing body FIFA’s Fair Play. Any intimidation on match officials by a club owner will‚ under no circumstances‚ be tolerated.

“We have requested the referee‚ Mr Hlungwani to prepare his report upon which we will begin instituting disciplinary measures against Mr Thidiela.”

Thidiela’s rant came at the final whistle of his team’s defeat on Sunday.

In the audio Leopards’ chairman‚ a member of the PSL’s executive committee (exco)‚ is heard to say: “I allow a mistake to happen at the ground. A mistake can happen to anybody. But this – this is not a mistake. It’s following me.

“I’m giving you the last warning. You come here at your own risk. I’m saying this before [in front of] the media.

“ … Hlungwani‚ please we can do without you. I’m asking you‚ please‚ my brother‚ don’t come. Wherever we [Leopards] are playing‚ don’t go. Go and do the other games.

“I’m going to write a letter to the league. It will also go to Safa. I’m going to also tell [Safa president] Danny Jordaan.”

Thidiela could also be heard shouting: “He’s a Shangaan‚ Shangaans do this.”