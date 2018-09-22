Bidvest Wits could have been “well away” at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings but failure to score in their last two matches has seen them spurn the chance to open up an early lead‚ says coach Gavin Hunt.

The 2017 champions looked well in command from the start against Polokwane City on Friday night and were then handed more of an advantage when the visitors had Salulani Phiri sent off for a horror tackle on midfielder Thabang Monare‚ as early as the 21st minute of the match at the Bidvest Stadium.

But even down to 10 men for 70 minutes of the game‚ Polokwane provided stout resistance and grabbed their only real chance of the night as skipper Jabu Maluleke hit a superb 75th-minute free kick home for the only goal of the match.

“It is a hell of a disappointment‚” said Hunt after another 90 minutes without a goal for the league leaders‚ who last week were held goalless at struggling Maritzburg United.