WATCH | Russian football player scores sensational somersault penalty

09 October 2018 - 12:14

Russian National Student Soccer League player Norik Avdalyan contributed to his team's 4-0 victory in Kazan on Sunday October 7 2018 in spectacular fashion, with a somersault penalty goal.

Russian National Student Soccer League player Norik Avdalyan contributed to his team’s 4-0 victory in Kazan on Sunday October 7, 2018 in spectacular fashion, with a somersault penalty goal. 

Avdalyan performed a backward somersault as he netted a penalty against Cheboksary.

Apparently this isn't the first time the 22-year-old, who also plays for Rubin Kazan's second team, has scored such a goal – Avdalyan also used the skill back in November 2017.

