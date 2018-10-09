WATCH | Russian football player scores sensational somersault penalty

Russian National Student Soccer League player Norik Avdalyan contributed to his team’s 4-0 victory in Kazan on Sunday October 7, 2018 in spectacular fashion, with a somersault penalty goal.

Avdalyan performed a backward somersault as he netted a penalty against Cheboksary.

Apparently this isn't the first time the 22-year-old, who also plays for Rubin Kazan's second team, has scored such a goal – Avdalyan also used the skill back in November 2017.