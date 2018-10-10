Soccer

WATCH | Dog wanting to play interrupts league soccer game

10 October 2018 - 09:42 By Staff reporter
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The young black dog ran onto the pitch during an Erovnuli Liga national soccer game in Gori, Georgia interrupting the game for about three minutes

Two security officials eventually grab the dog by its legs but it manages to get away and the fun continues.

nbc41 reports despite the pursuit, the pup appeared excited for the attention as it played with defender Mamuka Kobakhidze and rolled over and performed tricks for goalie Roin Kvaskvhadze of the Torpedo Kutaisi team.

Eventually, the players manage to get the pup to leave the field and the game resumes.

The game between Torpedo Kutaisi and Dila Gori ended in a goalless draw.

