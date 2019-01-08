There was a strong possibility that political considerations overrode the technical aspects of the two bids‚ South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Russell Paul said after Egypt were awarded the hosting of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced Egypt to replace Cameroon‚ stripped of the competition over readiness and security issues last year‚ as hosts after a meeting of their executive in Dakar on Tuesday.

The executive’s vote was 16 for Egypt‚ one for the only rival bidder‚ South Africa‚ and one no-vote.

There are apparent risks associated with awarding the Afcon‚ which runs from June 15 to July 13‚ to Egypt‚ including a tense political situation and security in the country.

South Africa‚ hosts of the 2010 World Cup and who stood in for the 2013 Afcon‚ would seem to have had a superior infrastructure and readiness capability.

Speculation had been that Caf’s vote would favour Egypt due to South Africa having voted for the successful 2026 Fifa World Cup bid of USA-Canada-Mexico over Morocco.

“I'm obviously not qualified to respond to the political aspect thereof.

"But football is rife with politics‚ so I think it’s a very strong possibility‚” Paul told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.