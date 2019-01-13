Twitter reacts with shock following passing of Bafana legend Phil Masinga

The nation's soccer lovers took to social media on Sunday to mourn the passing of Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga.

The 49-year-old Masinga lost a long battle with cancer and died at a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday morning.

Fans‚ coaches‚ former players‚ colleagues and the media took to Twitter to pay tribute to the likeable Masinga after the confirmation of his passing.