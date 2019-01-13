Twitter reacts with shock following passing of Bafana legend Phil Masinga
The nation's soccer lovers took to social media on Sunday to mourn the passing of Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga.
The 49-year-old Masinga lost a long battle with cancer and died at a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday morning.
Fans‚ coaches‚ former players‚ colleagues and the media took to Twitter to pay tribute to the likeable Masinga after the confirmation of his passing.
"The man whose goal secured South Africa’s qualification to France 1998‚ the country’s first #WorldCup‚" said the the official Twitter account of the FIFA World Cup.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Phil Masinga who has passed away aged 49."
Leeds United‚ his former English club‚ also paid tribute to Masinga.
"It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of former striker Phil Masinga’s passing. The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with his family and friends‚" the club tweeted.
"We've just been hit by the sad news that Bafana Bafana and Jomo Cosmos FC legend‚ Philemon ‘Chippa’ Masinga has passed on. May his gentle soul rest in Perfect Peace‚" his former club Jomo Cosmos tweeted.
Former Ghana international footballer Anthony Baffoe also shared his sadness saying: "We have lost another hero-Phil Masinga just passed away-Rest well Phil. May your soul rest in perfect peace."
"Sad day for South African football. A loyal servant of the game‚ on and off the field of play‚" SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan said on the Bafana Bafana twitter account.
"Farewell Chippa Masinga.....‚" the Premier Soccer League tweeted. "Football will never forget you.... #PhilMasinga."
"Phil Masinga calibre of players will be missed forever....those players played each game for Bafana Bafana as if it was a World Cup finale ..Rest in Eternal Peace 🙏 #RIPMasinga‚" tweeted Sizwe Mehluli.
Masinga won 58 caps for Bafana‚ helping coach Clive Barker’s troops to win the African Nations Cup at FNB Stadium in 1996.